Illinois State

How to Watch Nebraska vs. Illinois (8/28/21) - College Football | Channel, Stream, Time

By Tyler Kuehl
Posted by 
MLive
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

It may still be August, but the 2021 college football season is here. While many of the preseason favorites are not playing until the offical Week 1 of the season, there is still a lot of exciting matchups in Week 0, including a B1G matchup between two programs still rebuilding heading into this season, as the Nebraska Cornhuskers head over to Champaign to take on the Fighting Illini from the University of Illinois.

www.mlive.com

Comments / 0

 

MLive

Michigan's largest local news website with 10 newsrooms across the state.

