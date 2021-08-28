How to Watch Nebraska vs. Illinois (8/28/21) - College Football | Channel, Stream, Time

It may still be August, but the 2021 college football season is here. While many of the preseason favorites are not playing until the offical Week 1 of the season, there is still a lot of exciting matchups in Week 0, including a B1G matchup between two programs still rebuilding heading into this season, as the Nebraska Cornhuskers head over to Champaign to take on the Fighting Illini from the University of Illinois.