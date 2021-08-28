Cancel
5G Services Market Thriving at a Tremendous Growth : Qualcomm, Cisco Systems, Samsung Electronics

 8 days ago

The " 5G Services - Market Development Scenario " Study has been added to HTF MI database. The study covers in-depth overview, description about the Product, Industry Scope and elaborates market outlook and growth status to 2027. At present, the market is developing its presence following current economic slowdown and its Impact. Some of the key players considered in the study are BT Group, Qualcomm Inc., Nokia Corporation, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., LG Electronics Inc., Verizon Communications Inc., Telefonaktiebolaget L. M. Ericsson, NEC Corporation, Saudi Telecom Company, Cisco Systems Inc., Huawei Investment & Holding Co. Ltd., SK Telecom, China Mobile, Intel Corporation & T-Mobile USA Inc.. The market size is broken down by relevant regions/countries, segments and application that may see potential uptrend or downtrend.

