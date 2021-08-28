Letter: All viewpoints deserve to be heard in Darien, nationwide
For the last several years, we have had two American flags hanging from our front porch. In May, ahead of Memorial Day, I replaced one with a flag honoring our men and women in blue, our police. My son asked me if I was courting trouble by displaying our appreciation for the work our police do on our behalf. I answered that there was nothing to be concerned about as this town is an enlightened community with respect for others’ viewpoints.www.darientimes.com
