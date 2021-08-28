Dense Fog Advisory issued for Bottineau, Foster, McHenry, Pierce, Renville, Rolette by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-28 06:43:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-28 09:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Bottineau; Foster; McHenry; Pierce; Renville; Rolette; Sheridan; Stutsman; Ward; Wells DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility to one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Bottineau, Rolette, Ward, Renville, Pierce, McHenry, Stutsman, Sheridan, Wells and Foster Counties. This includes the Tribal Lands of the Turtle Mountain Chippewa Nation. * WHEN...Until 9 AM CDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.