Kidder County, ND

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Kidder by NWS

weather.gov
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-28 06:43:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-28 09:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Kidder DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility less than one mile in dense fog. * WHERE...Kidder County. * WHEN...Until 9 AM CDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.

alerts.weather.gov

Kidder County, ND
#Dense Fog Advisory#Kidder
