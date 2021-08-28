Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Louisa County, IA

Washington Title and Guaranty Now Providing Searches in Louisa County

By Zach Ulin
kciiradio.com
 7 days ago

The Washington Title and Guaranty Company is continuing to expand throughout southeast Iowa. Earlier this summer Washington Title and Guaranty announced they will be providing abstracts and title searches in Louisa County. The current company is a fusion of three abstract companies in Washington County with members of all three working together to produce title products. Current owners Richard and Virginia Bordwell purchased Washington Title and Guaranty back in 1981 then later acquired all assets of Day Abstract Co. in 1998. The company then opened its doors in their Sigourney office in 2001 to serve Keokuk County. In 2010 the three company merger was completed when the Bordwells purchased Washington County Abstract Company. The company will now be taking over for Newell and Sents Abstracting in Louisa County.

www.kciiradio.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
Local
Iowa Business
Louisa County, IA
Government
State
Washington State
Washington County, IA
Government
City
Sigourney, IA
County
Louisa County, IA
County
Washington County, IA
City
Newell, IA
City
Washington, IA
Local
Iowa Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Day Abstract Co#Bordwells
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
Related
EnvironmentPosted by
Reuters

Hurricane Ida toll rises with more nursing home deaths in Louisiana

Sept 4 (Reuters) - Hurricane Ida's death toll rose on Saturday, nearly a week after making landfall in Louisiana, with two more evacuated nursing home residents among the confirmed dead, authorities said. Northeastern states started the Labor Day holiday weekend digging through debris left by the deadly deluge that killed...
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Biden to visit all three sites of Sept. 11 attacks -White House

WASHINGTON, Sept 4 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden will visit all three sites of the Sept. 11, 2001, hijacking attacks next week to honor the nearly 3,000 people killed and mark the 20th anniversary of the most lethal terrorist assault on U.S. soil, the White House said. On Saturday,...
BusinessPosted by
CNN

Apple walks back plans for new child safety tools after privacy backlash

New York (CNN Business) — Apple made headlines — and not the good kind — last month when it announced a test of a new tool aimed at combating child exploitation. Critics quickly decried the feature's potential privacy implications, and now Apple is taking a long pit stop before moving forward with its plans.

Comments / 0

Community Policy