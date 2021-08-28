Washington Title and Guaranty Now Providing Searches in Louisa County

The Washington Title and Guaranty Company is continuing to expand throughout southeast Iowa. Earlier this summer Washington Title and Guaranty announced they will be providing abstracts and title searches in Louisa County. The current company is a fusion of three abstract companies in Washington County with members of all three working together to produce title products. Current owners Richard and Virginia Bordwell purchased Washington Title and Guaranty back in 1981 then later acquired all assets of Day Abstract Co. in 1998. The company then opened its doors in their Sigourney office in 2001 to serve Keokuk County. In 2010 the three company merger was completed when the Bordwells purchased Washington County Abstract Company. The company will now be taking over for Newell and Sents Abstracting in Louisa County.