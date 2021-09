UPDATED with cuts confirmed: Spike Lee has excised a portion of the final chapter of his NYC Epicenters 9/11➔2021½ docuseries about 9/11 that features interviews with individuals and groups that believe the Twin Towers were brought down via a controlled explosion as part of a broader conspiracy. Deadline has confirmed that about 30 mins have been removed from the episode, which is scheduled to air September 11, the 20th anniversary of the terrorist attacks. Those 30 minutes include all the exchange and theories about how the Twin Towers collapsed. Lee said Wednesday that he was going back to the editing room after criticism...