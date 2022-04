FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas basketball has a third player declaring for the 2022 NBA Draft and a second hiring an agent. Guard Au'Diese Toney announced via Twitter on Tuesday that he had signed representation and would enter his name in the draft, forgoing a final year of eligibility granted by the NCAA due to the pandemic. Toney joins guard JD Notae and forward Jaylin Williams as the third Razorback to enter the draft. Williams did not hire an agent,...

