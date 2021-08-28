Fish-based products empower youth to nourish Myanmar

BY NAMUKOLO COVIC, ACHIM DOBERMANN,JESSICA FANZO, SPENCER HENSON, MARIO HERRERO,PRABHU PINGALI AND STEVE STAAL. The upcoming United Nations Food Systems Summit (UNFSS) is an important moment to garner political and financial attention to address the most pressing issues facing food systems, including food security, diet quality, and environmental sustainability. It also comes at a critical time, amid competing national and global priorities, including massive inequalities, rapid climate change, and the struggle to manage and recover from the COVID-19 pandemic, which has had catastrophic impacts, especially in the poorest parts of the world, exacerbating global hunger and malnutrition.
