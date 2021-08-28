Fish-based products empower youth to nourish Myanmar

An increasingly unpredictable climate is making extreme weather events such as floods, storms, and droughts increasingly common. Disasters like these not only degrade our natural world but also impact the lives of many vulnerable people and communities around the globe. In recent years, many communities have been forced to adapt to these circumstances. In some cases, this means relocating from their homes. The political conversation around migration is often viewed through the lens of national security, but what’s become clearer in recent years is how important human mobility is for dealing with a changing climate. How do we reconcile these two narratives, and is it time that we look again at how we view migration?