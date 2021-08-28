Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Asia

Fish-based products empower youth to nourish Myanmar

cgiar.org
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAquatic food products improve access to nutritious foods among vulnerable communities in Myanmar. WorldFish has partnered with a local business to train youth in the development and marketing of dried fish products, empowering them to lead the fight against malnutrition.

www.cgiar.org

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Myanmar#Fish Products#Malnutrition#Worldfish
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Asia
NewsBreak
Marketing
Related
Indiana Stategoodmenproject.com

The End of the U.S. As We Know It: Back to the Future and the Return of Partnership Communities

In my recent article, “How to Be Happy Without Denying Reality,” I introduced you to the work of Rebecca Costa, author of the ground-breaking book, The Watchman’s Rattle: A Radical New Theory of Collapse. Its clear to Costa that the world as we know it is ending and that’s pretty scary. The good news is something better is being born, but to get there we have to understand what is going on.
Agriculturefooddive.com

Vow and Nourish team up to make cell-based meat with animal-free fat

Cell-based meat company Vow is partnering with Nourish Ingredients, a company that makes animal fats through precision fermentation. The two Australian companies will blend their products together, adding fats to cell-based meat so the end product more accurately reflects the taste and mouthfeel of meat from an animal. Vow co-founder...
Asiacgiar.org

Report: Critical topics in Vietnam and Ethiopia’s food systems-related policies: An exploratory policy review

The Platforms for Healthier Diets project examines the role of platforms in strengthening and/or supporting scaling up and anchoring food system transformations for healthier diets. In this study, researchers explore the connection between existing multi-stakeholder platforms which are active in the nutrition and food space, and current national policy agendas related to food systems in Ethiopia and Vietnam, focusing on how the policies and multi-stakeholder platforms conceptualized both food systems drivers and outcomes.
Agriculturegetmarketreport.com

Jealsa Will Export 90% Of Its Products Made With Unused Fish

The Jealsa canning company, through Valora Marine Ingredients, a company that belongs to the recovery division, will export 90% of its production to different international markets, among which Asia stands out, with a wide culture of fish utilization. The company thus continues to lead the recovery sector as part of...
BusinessVillage Voice

How King Palm Build Stellar Brand Recognition Based On The Quality Of Their Products

King Palm, a producer of organic smoke supplies, has big goals for the future. The company realized early on that customers wanted high-quality wraps focused on organic ingredients and set out to deliver a scientifically-tested product. The Cordia leaf that King Palm discovered after months of extensive research revolutionized the industry and quickly became a customer favorite. King Palm grew exponentially in no time, and in 2017, the company faced a back order log of a whopping $2.5 million. “That was insane. We grew so quickly, and the next year we grew by an additional 40%,” a member of the team shares.
FitnessThe Spokesman-Review

Dr. Zorba Paster: A more plant-based diet, supplemented with fish, might be the best diet

Dear Doc: I’ve heard that what you eat affects whether you end up in the hospital with COVID-19. True or false? – E.N. from western New York. Dear E.N.: Funny you should ask. We know – we’ve known since time immemorial – that eating and health are intimately linked. When I was a kid, my mom served liver every Thursday (I still do love it sauteed with onions) because she thought it was nutritious.
AgricultureOne Green Planet

OmniFoods Launches Plant-Based Pork Products

OmniFoods launched their plant-based pork proteins in Sprouts Farmers Market and Whole Foods Market. The 100% plant-based pork-style protein products are now available in both stores’ freezer aisles! This includes plant-based ground pork, pork strips, and pork luncheon. The company’s plant-based pork products are all delicious, full of plant-based protein,...
Labor IssuesPosted by
newschain

Protesters blockade dairy factory to demand plant-based production

Fifty climate activists have created a blockade at the UK’s largest milk factory, locking themselves on to bamboo structures and concrete barricades. The activists, from Animal Rebellion, are calling on dairy company Arla to transition to plant-based production by 2025 and claim they will not leave the firm’s site in Aylesbury, Buckinghamshire, until it agrees to do so.
Industrycgiar.org

All hat and no cattle? Accountability following the UN Food Systems Summit

BY NAMUKOLO COVIC, ACHIM DOBERMANN,JESSICA FANZO, SPENCER HENSON, MARIO HERRERO,PRABHU PINGALI AND STEVE STAAL. The upcoming United Nations Food Systems Summit (UNFSS) is an important moment to garner political and financial attention to address the most pressing issues facing food systems, including food security, diet quality, and environmental sustainability. It also comes at a critical time, amid competing national and global priorities, including massive inequalities, rapid climate change, and the struggle to manage and recover from the COVID-19 pandemic, which has had catastrophic impacts, especially in the poorest parts of the world, exacerbating global hunger and malnutrition.
Healthcgiar.org

Evidence of exposure to C. burnetii among slaughterhouse workers in western Kenya

Q fever, caused by Coxiella burnetii, has been reported in slaughterhouse workers worldwide. The most reported risk factor for seropositivity is the workers’ role in the slaughterhouse. This study examined the seroprevalence and risk factors for antibodies to C. burnetii in slaughterhouse workers in western Kenya to fill a data gap relating to this emerging disease in East Africa.
Public HealthPosted by
American Council on Science and Health

Masking Bangladesh to Prevent COVID-19

"A randomized-trial of community-level mask promotion in rural Bangladesh during COVID-19 shows that the intervention tripled mask usage and reduced symptomatic SARS-CoV-2 infections, demonstrating that promoting community mask-wearing can improve public health.”. Let’s begin with context and intent. Bangladesh is far smaller and more densely populated, at least in its...
Public Healthcgiar.org

Extraordinary COVID-19 social support programs in South Africa yield economic benefits during the pandemic period

BY SHERWIN GABRIEL, DIRK VAN SEVENTER, CHANNING ARNDT, ROBERT J. DAVIES, LAURENCE HARRIS, SHERMAN ROBINSON AND JENNA WILF. While we have learned a lot about the social and economic impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic and policy responses to it, many countries continue to face difficult decisions as they confront new waves of infections and medium term impacts. In this post, Sherwin Gabriel and colleagues present results from modeling the economic effects of short-term social protection measures, especially targeted at lower income households, in the face of new waves of infection and pressure on public expenditures. Results suggest that in addition to the benefits of direct aid, forms of emergency social support have positive macroeconomic impacts.—Johan Swinnen, series co-editor and IFPRI Director General.
Agriculturecgiar.org

A monk’s souvenir that became pigeonpea’s crown jewel

ICP 7035, a landrace of pigeonpea from India is a rare line with resistance to multiple diseases, is hardy and a consumer’s delight. Found by chance under unusual circumstances, the landrace has shown the importance of conserving biodiversity. Though It has proved to be a worthy cultivar and parent in breeding programs, scientists say its potential is yet to be fully tapped.
Agriculturecgiar.org

Before the outbreak: Stopping plant disease pandemics

COVID-19 and the banana-infecting Fusarium wilt fungus race TR4 have a lot in common besides being acronyms. Both are emerging diseases, and both can cause devastating impacts. But one affects humans while the other affects bananas. With the emergence of COVID-19, most people understand the threats to human health and...
cgiar.org

Is climate-driven migration a threat to security? An expert discussion

An increasingly unpredictable climate is making extreme weather events such as floods, storms, and droughts increasingly common. Disasters like these not only degrade our natural world but also impact the lives of many vulnerable people and communities around the globe. In recent years, many communities have been forced to adapt to these circumstances. In some cases, this means relocating from their homes. The political conversation around migration is often viewed through the lens of national security, but what’s become clearer in recent years is how important human mobility is for dealing with a changing climate. How do we reconcile these two narratives, and is it time that we look again at how we view migration?
Animalscgiar.org

Experts call for G20 health ministers to invest in animal health for stronger global health systems

Action for Animal Health is a coalition of multilateral organizations, non-governmental organizations and research institutes with expertise in animal, human and environmental health. The coalition advocates for increased investment in strong and resilient animal health systems that protect people, animals and the planet. The International Livestock Research Institute (ILRI), one...

Comments / 0

Community Policy