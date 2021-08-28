Cancel
Darien, CT

Letter: All viewpoints deserve to be heard in Darien, nationwide

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor the last several years, we have had two American flags hanging from our front porch. In May, ahead of Memorial Day, I replaced one with a flag honoring our men and women in blue, our police. My son asked me if I was courting trouble by displaying our appreciation for the work our police do on our behalf. I answered that there was nothing to be concerned about as this town is an enlightened community with respect for others’ viewpoints.

