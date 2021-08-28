Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

Much Cooler, T'Storm Around

Posted by 
6abc Action News
6abc Action News
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jXMRH_0bfe4G6S00

Meteorologist Chris Sowers says expect a few thunderstorms today with scattered downpours from time to time.

Meteorologist Brittany Boyer says scattered downpours are possible Friday and Saturday, which can lead to flash flooding.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy and cooler. A downpour is possible during the day, especially east of the city. Maybe even a passing thunderstorm. High 79.

TONIGHT: A leftover evening shower or thunderstorm is possible. Otherwise, mostly cloudy and humid. Lows 66-70.

SUNDAY: Partly sunny, warm and humid. A stray, late day thunderstorm is possible. High 84.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy, warm and humid. A stray thunderstorm is possible during the afternoon. High 89.

TUESDAY: Clouds and sun, muggy. A shower or thunderstorm is possible during the afternoon. High 88.

WEDNESDAY: Showers and thunderstorms are possible as some of Ida's leftover moisture travels north into the Mid Atlantic states. High 77.

THURSDAY: Partly sunny, pleasant. High 80.

FRIDAY: Partly sunny and nice. High 80.

Comments / 0

6abc Action News

6abc Action News

Philadelphia, PA
49K+
Followers
8K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

6 ABC Action News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Philadelphia.

 https://6abc.com
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Related
EnvironmentPosted by
Reuters

Hurricane Ida toll rises with more nursing home deaths in Louisiana

Sept 4 (Reuters) - Hurricane Ida's death toll rose on Saturday, nearly a week after making landfall in Louisiana, with two more evacuated nursing home residents among the confirmed dead, authorities said. Northeastern states started the Labor Day holiday weekend digging through debris left by the deadly deluge that killed...
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Biden to visit all three sites of Sept. 11 attacks -White House

WASHINGTON, Sept 4 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden will visit all three sites of the Sept. 11, 2001, hijacking attacks next week to honor the nearly 3,000 people killed and mark the 20th anniversary of the most lethal terrorist assault on U.S. soil, the White House said. On Saturday,...
BusinessPosted by
CNN

Apple walks back plans for new child safety tools after privacy backlash

New York (CNN Business) — Apple made headlines — and not the good kind — last month when it announced a test of a new tool aimed at combating child exploitation. Critics quickly decried the feature's potential privacy implications, and now Apple is taking a long pit stop before moving forward with its plans.

Comments / 0

Community Policy