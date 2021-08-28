Much Cooler, T'Storm Around

Meteorologist Chris Sowers says expect a few thunderstorms today with scattered downpours from time to time.

Meteorologist Brittany Boyer says scattered downpours are possible Friday and Saturday, which can lead to flash flooding.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy and cooler. A downpour is possible during the day, especially east of the city. Maybe even a passing thunderstorm. High 79.

TONIGHT: A leftover evening shower or thunderstorm is possible. Otherwise, mostly cloudy and humid. Lows 66-70.

SUNDAY: Partly sunny, warm and humid. A stray, late day thunderstorm is possible. High 84.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy, warm and humid. A stray thunderstorm is possible during the afternoon. High 89.

TUESDAY: Clouds and sun, muggy. A shower or thunderstorm is possible during the afternoon. High 88.

WEDNESDAY: Showers and thunderstorms are possible as some of Ida's leftover moisture travels north into the Mid Atlantic states. High 77.

THURSDAY: Partly sunny, pleasant. High 80.

FRIDAY: Partly sunny and nice. High 80.