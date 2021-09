After seven years at the helm of Blandford Nature Center, President and CEO Jason Meyer announced earlier this month that he will be stepping away from his post at the end of the year. Meyer has left his mark on the organization in a number of ways. Most notably, he served in the leadership role in 2017 when the Grand Rapids nonprofit purchased the adjacent 121-acre Highlands Golf Course for $3.5 million as part of a transformational expansion. As Blandford works with Grand Rapids-based HR Collaborative LLC to find a new leader, MiBiz spoke with Meyer about his time with the popular West Michigan nonprofit.