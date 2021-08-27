Gus G. Releases “Enigma Of Life” Music Video

Acclaimed British rock group ASKING ALEXANDRIA will release its new full-length studio album, “See What’s On The Inside”, on October 1 via Better Noise Music. The official music video for the disc’s first single, the poignantly powerful, guitar-driven “Alone Again”, can be seen below. A raw, emotional, introspective rock anthem, the track was co-written by all five members and offers a fitting first sampling of the full-length LP. Tapping into a renewed sense of creative energy, the band is more aligned than ever and rediscovered their love for songwriting and making music together during the recording sessions for this album.
