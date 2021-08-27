Cancel
Gus G. Releases “Enigma Of Life” Music Video

By wookubus
theprp.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFirewind‘s Gus G. has released another track from his upcoming solo album “Quantum Leap“. You can give the song “Enigma Of Life” a listen below ahead of the aforementioned album’s October 08th release through AFM Records.

Gus G
#Music Video #Enigma #Quantum Leap #Afm Records
