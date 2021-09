Max Verstappen edged out Lewis Hamilton to put his Red Bull on pole position for the Dutch Grand Prix.Following an incident-packed qualifying – stopped twice after George Russell and Williams team-mate Nicholas Latifi both crashed – Verstappen kept his cool to see off Hamilton with Valtteri Bottas third.Pierre Gasly lines up fourth for Alpha Tauri ahead of Ferrari duo Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz.Formula One is back on Dutch soil following a 36-year absence and home favourite Verstappen did not disappoint as he took the 10th pole of his career.In the end, just 0.038s separated Max and Lewis! 😮#DutchGP 🇳🇱...