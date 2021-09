US pediatric Covid hospitalizations have surged since Delta became predominant, but a new study that offers a first look at the relevant data suggests that fears the variant causes more severe disease are unfounded. The paper by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention also found that between June 20 and July 31, 2021, unvaccinated adolescents were more than 10 times more likely to be hospitalized than those who were vaccinated. The health agency analyzed hospital records from across an area covering around 10 percent of the US population, between March 1, 2020 and August 14, 2021. This covered the period before the emergence of Delta, the most contagious strain to date, and after it became dominant, from June 20 onwards.