Arkansas Physician Allegedly Gave Inmates Ivermectin to Treat COVID-19, Investigation Ensues

Authorities are investigating the case where an Arkansas doctor from Washington County allegedly used ivermectin on coronavirus-infected jail inmates to treat them. The state's medical board is responsible for handling the case after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has specifically warned against the use of the parasite drug against COVID-19. Details of the investigation will not be revealed to the public and will be provided to the full Board review at the next scheduled meeting after completion, Amby Embry, the director of the Arkansas State Medical Board, said.