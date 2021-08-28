Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Edmunds County, SD

Special Weather Statement issued for Edmunds, Faulk, McPherson, Potter, Walworth by NWS

weather.gov
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-28 04:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-28 06:15:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 800 AM CDT for north central South Dakota. Target Area: Edmunds; Faulk; McPherson; Potter; Walworth Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of western Edmunds, northwestern Faulk, northeastern Potter, southwestern McPherson and southeastern Walworth Counties through 715 AM CDT At 639 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Hosmer to 8 miles south of Bowdle to 6 miles northwest of Lebanon. Movement was east at 40 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Strong thunderstorms will be near Hosmer around 645 AM CDT. Other locations in the path of these storms include Tolstoy, Roscoe and Onaka. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Walworth County, SD
County
Mcpherson County, SD
County
Potter County, SD
City
Hosmer, SD
State
South Dakota State
City
Lebanon, SD
City
Tolstoy, SD
County
Edmunds County, SD
City
Roscoe, SD
County
Faulk County, SD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Special Weather Statement#Nickel#Edmunds Faulk#Western Edmunds#Doppler
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
Related
EnvironmentPosted by
Reuters

Hurricane Ida toll rises with more nursing home deaths in Louisiana

Sept 4 (Reuters) - Hurricane Ida's death toll rose on Saturday, nearly a week after making landfall in Louisiana, with two more evacuated nursing home residents among the confirmed dead, authorities said. Northeastern states started the Labor Day holiday weekend digging through debris left by the deadly deluge that killed...
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Biden to visit all three sites of Sept. 11 attacks -White House

WASHINGTON, Sept 4 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden will visit all three sites of the Sept. 11, 2001, hijacking attacks next week to honor the nearly 3,000 people killed and mark the 20th anniversary of the most lethal terrorist assault on U.S. soil, the White House said. On Saturday,...
BusinessPosted by
CNN

Apple walks back plans for new child safety tools after privacy backlash

New York (CNN Business) — Apple made headlines — and not the good kind — last month when it announced a test of a new tool aimed at combating child exploitation. Critics quickly decried the feature's potential privacy implications, and now Apple is taking a long pit stop before moving forward with its plans.

Comments / 0

Community Policy