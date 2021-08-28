Cancel
Barnes County, ND

Special Weather Statement issued for Barnes, Cass, Eddy, Griggs, Ransom, Richland, Sargent, Steele by NWS

weather.gov
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-28 06:37:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-28 09:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Barnes; Cass; Eddy; Griggs; Ransom; Richland; Sargent; Steele; Traill AREAS OF FOG ACROSS SOUTHEAST NORTH DAKOTA INTO NORTHWEST AND WEST CENTRAL MINNESOTA Areas of fog occasionally reducing visibility to around one- quarter mile have developed across southeast North Dakota into northwest and west-central Minnesota. Travelers are encouraged to be prepared for the possibility of rapidly deteriorating visibility, and to use extra caution at intersections, railroad crossings, and school bus stops. The fog is expected to improve by 9 AM CDT.

