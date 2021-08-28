Cancel
Codington County, SD

Severe Weather Statement issued for Codington, Day, Grant by NWS

weather.gov
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-28 04:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-28 07:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: This storm is producing large hail. SEEK SHELTER NOW inside a sturdy structure and stay away from windows. Target Area: Codington; Day; Grant A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 715 AM CDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN DAY...NORTHWESTERN GRANT AND NORTH CENTRAL CODINGTON COUNTIES At 631 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Bitter Lake, or 14 miles southeast of Webster, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...Two inch hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Summit and Bitter Lake. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...2.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

alerts.weather.gov

