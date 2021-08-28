Flash Flood Warning issued for Buchanan, Delaware by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-28 06:40:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-28 11:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Buchanan; Delaware FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1130 AM CDT THIS MORNING FOR BUCHANAN AND NORTHWESTERN DELAWARE COUNTIES At 640 AM CDT, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 2 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are possible in the warned area over the next few hours. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar and automated gauges. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Independence, Jesup, Winthrop, Hazleton, Lamont, Brandon, Aurora, Dundee, Masonville, Stanley, Buchanan County Fairgrounds, Jakway Park, Wapsipinicon Golf Course, Fontana County Park, Fontana Park, Otterville, Winthrop Golf Course, Independence Airport, Littleton and Lime Creek County Park. This includes the following highways Interstate 380 between mile markers 49 and 55. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR AND GAUGE INDICATED