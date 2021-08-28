Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Bottineau County, ND

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Bottineau, McHenry, Pierce, Renville, Rolette, Ward by NWS

weather.gov
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-28 06:37:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-28 09:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Bottineau; McHenry; Pierce; Renville; Rolette; Ward DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility to one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Bottineau, Rolette, Ward, Renville, Pierce and McHenry Counties. This includes the Tribal Lands of the Turtle Mountain Chippewa Nation. * WHEN...Until 9 AM CDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Bottineau County, ND
City
Rolette, ND
City
Bottineau, ND
County
Ward County, ND
County
Mchenry County, ND
County
Pierce County, ND
County
Rolette County, ND
City
Mchenry, ND
County
Renville County, ND
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dense Fog Advisory#Renville
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
Related
EnvironmentPosted by
Reuters

Hurricane Ida toll rises with more nursing home deaths in Louisiana

Sept 4 (Reuters) - Hurricane Ida's death toll rose on Saturday, nearly a week after making landfall in Louisiana, with two more evacuated nursing home residents among the confirmed dead, authorities said. Northeastern states started the Labor Day holiday weekend digging through debris left by the deadly deluge that killed...
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Biden to visit all three sites of Sept. 11 attacks -White House

WASHINGTON, Sept 4 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden will visit all three sites of the Sept. 11, 2001, hijacking attacks next week to honor the nearly 3,000 people killed and mark the 20th anniversary of the most lethal terrorist assault on U.S. soil, the White House said. On Saturday,...
BusinessPosted by
CNN

Apple walks back plans for new child safety tools after privacy backlash

New York (CNN Business) — Apple made headlines — and not the good kind — last month when it announced a test of a new tool aimed at combating child exploitation. Critics quickly decried the feature's potential privacy implications, and now Apple is taking a long pit stop before moving forward with its plans.

Comments / 0

Community Policy