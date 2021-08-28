Dense Fog Advisory issued for Foster, Sheridan, Stutsman, Wells by NWS
Effective: 2021-08-28 06:37:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-28 09:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Foster; Sheridan; Stutsman; Wells DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Sheridan, Wells, Foster and Stutsman Counties. * WHEN...Until 9 AM CDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.alerts.weather.gov
