Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Education

How to Build Credit as a New College Grad

By Maurie Backman
Motley Fool
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWelcome to adulthood. Here's how to build some credit for the first time. The more established a credit history you have, the more borrowing options you'll give yourself. And as a new college graduate, building credit is definitely worth focusing on. Here are a few tips to get started. Credit...

www.fool.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Credit Bureaus#Credit Card#Credit Score#Credit Limit#Credit History#Build Credit#Renttrack
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Personal Finance
NewsBreak
Credit Cards
Related
Income TaxMotley Fool

Stimulus Update: If You Had a Baby in 2021, You Can Get the Child Tax Credit Money Now. Here's How

Wondering whether you can take advantage of the Child Tax Credit money now for a baby born in 2021? Well, the good news is you can. Here's what you should know. The new Child Tax Credit monthly payments have been rolling out to bank accounts and mailboxes for the last couple of months now, and another check should be on its way for parents who qualify on Sept. 15. These checks, worth between $250 and $300 maximum per qualifying dependent, have made a big impact on the finances of households across the nation since they first rolled out in July. And, they'll continue to do so for the next few months, as four more payments (including September's) are scheduled to be sent out before the end of the year.
Credits & LoansCNBC

Here are some strategies to pay off that big credit card debt

Overall, credit card debt has declined in the Covid pandemic. But for many people, their balances are only growing and it can be hard to see a way out. It's yet another example of how the pandemic's economic recovery has been uneven: While overall credit card debt is on the decline, others are seeing their balances mushroom into huge figures.
Educationthebalance.com

What Is a Student Credit Card?

Student credit cards are cards designed for college students who are looking for a first credit card. Learn how student credit cards work and what you need to know. Student credit cards are credit cards tailored specifically to college students. Functionally, student credit cards are no different from regular credit cards: You make purchases, earn rewards (in some cases), and pay interest if you carry a balance.
Personal FinanceMotley Fool

Here's How Much Americans' Savings Rose During the Pandemic

Many people were able to save money during the pandemic. Here's a look at how well they did. During the pandemic, many people were forced to put their savings goals on pause as they focused on meeting their day-to-day financial needs. And given the number of people who lost jobs during the pandemic or struggled with income loss, you'd think savings account balances would've remained stagnant.
Personal FinanceMotley Fool

You May Be Paying Too Much for These 5 Expenses

Are you overpaying for everyday expenses? Adjusting your spending habits could help you save money. We sometimes make purchases without giving much thought to how much they cost. It's easy to get into the habit of paying a lot when it becomes the norm. But when was the last time you noted the cost of each item you regularly pay for? You may be overspending, and it may be possible to eliminate the expense or pay far less. Keep reading to learn more.
Personal FinanceCreditCards.com

How to build and establish credit in the Hispanic community

Here are some of the easiest ways for members of the Hispanic community to improve their finances and access to credit. The content on this page is accurate as of the posting date; however, some of our partner offers may have expired. Please review our list of best credit cards, or use our CardMatch™ tool to find cards matched to your needs.
Personal Financethevailvoice.com

Certificate Accounts: A Savings Tool to Help Your Money Grow

While there’s plenty of saving options to help you get the most of your hard-earned dollars, if you’re looking to earn more than you would by simply holding your money in a regular savings account, a certificate account also known as a certificate of deposit (CD) could be a better option for your money.
Credits & LoansMotley Fool

4 Credit Card Myths Dave Ramsey Doesn't Want You to Believe

After reading this, you may be inclined to cut up your credit cards and never open one again. Dave Ramsey is clearly not a fan of credit cards. And he's certainly not a fan of poor financial advice and misinformation. With that in mind, here are a few credit card myths Ramsey is on a mission to debunk.
Personal FinanceMotley Fool

4 Ways to Bulk Up Your Savings Without Cutting Spending

It really is possible to increase your savings rate without changing your spending habits. Chances are good you probably wish your savings account balance was a little bigger than it is. After all, many Americans have too little money set aside for emergencies or other financial goals, such as short-term and long-term purchases that cost too much to pay for with one paycheck.
Credits & LoansMotley Fool

Is 2021 the Year to Cut Up Your Credit Cards?

Credit cards are a useful tool, but they're not right for everyone. Here's how to know if it's time to ditch yours. There are several benefits you might reap if you use credit cards on a regular basis. For one thing, credit cards make shopping easy and convenient. You don't need to worry about carrying cash, and you can store your card details on your phone or laptop to make online purchases a snap.
Credits & LoansMotley Fool

This Is the Only Time I'd Ever Carry a Credit Card Balance

Carrying a credit card balance isn't always a mistake. The interest rate on credit cards is much higher than the interest rate on many other kinds of debts. Credit cards also provide much less certainty about total payoff costs and payment timeline once you start to carry a balance on them.
Credits & LoansTime

5 Reasons to Get a Second Credit Card

If you’re wondering how many credit cards you should have in your wallet, you’re asking the wrong question. Instead, you should make sure you have the right mix of credit cards. Maybe you want to take your credit card rewards to the next level, score a great welcome bonus offer,...
Credits & LoansZDNet

How to apply for a business credit card

Businesses both large and small could benefit from having business credit cards when company employees use business credit cards, whether for purchasing supplies, equipment, meals or for travel, it makes it easier to keep track of the company's expenses, and payments are made directly to the credit card company instead of individual employees.
Credits & LoansTime

Avant Credit Card: Find Better Options for Building Credit Elsewhere

Regular APR: 25.99% (variable) The Avant Credit Card, issued by WebBank, is an unsecured credit card for building credit. You can get pre-qualified without a hard inquiry on your credit report and your balances and payments are reported to the three credit bureaus each month. But the card has few other benefits, and its high fees and annual fee make it a middling choice for new credit users.

Comments / 0

Community Policy