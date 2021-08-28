How to Build Credit as a New College Grad

Wondering whether you can take advantage of the Child Tax Credit money now for a baby born in 2021? Well, the good news is you can. Here's what you should know. The new Child Tax Credit monthly payments have been rolling out to bank accounts and mailboxes for the last couple of months now, and another check should be on its way for parents who qualify on Sept. 15. These checks, worth between $250 and $300 maximum per qualifying dependent, have made a big impact on the finances of households across the nation since they first rolled out in July. And, they'll continue to do so for the next few months, as four more payments (including September's) are scheduled to be sent out before the end of the year.