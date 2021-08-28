Cancel
Yonkers, NY

SPCA Westchester and Yonkers Police Shut Down Pet World for Animal Abuse

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThanks to a joint investigation by SPCA Westchester Humane Law Enforcement Unit officers, Yonkers Police, Yonkers Building Dept. and the Westchester Health Dept., Pet World, located at 433 South Broadway in Yonkers has been shut down and their license revoked! As you can see from these photos, the conditions these poor animals were living in is heartbreaking. It was a team effort and we are very relieved to know that no more animals will needlessly suffer here.

