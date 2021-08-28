Editorial: Vaccine is fully approved, so stop waiting

What are you waiting for now?

If you’ve been skeptical about the safety or effectiveness of COVID-19 vaccines, it might be understandable that you were waiting for the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to approve one of them fully.

For most, the emergency approval granted by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention was more than enough reason to get the shot and greatly diminish chances of getting gravely ill or dying from the novel coronavirus.

But we were willing to give the benefit of the doubt to those of you who imagined that the CDC emergency measure was rushed and untrustworthy.

Here’s the good news, in case you haven’t heard: On Monday, the FDA granted full approval to the Pfizer vaccine.

So what are you waiting for now? A new surge of the coronavirus?

Well, that’s already happening across the country, throughout the state and in the Madison County area.

• As of Wednesday, the seven-day rolling daily average of new COVID-19 cases across the country was 142,006, the highest figure since Feb. 1. Deaths are spiking, too. By Wednesday, they had climbed to a seven-day daily average of 864 in the U.S., the highest rate since March 16.

• Indiana is faring even worse than the country as a whole, with an average of 20 new deaths daily over the seven-day period ending Wednesday, the highest rate since Feb. 26. Cases are spiking, too, with a seven-day average of 3,489 through Wednesday, the most since Jan. 19.

• Madison County is now in the “red” for high COVID-19 transmission, and cases are up by 35.5% through Monday over the last seven-day period. Even more alarming, new hospital admissions have more than doubled.

Yet, millions of folks across the country and thousands locally are still waiting to get vaccinated.

Almost 40% of Americans in the eligibility age range — 12 and older — aren’t yet fully vaccinated. Our state has more laggards than most, with 47.4% of the eligible not fully vaccinated. And in Madison County, 49.8% of those 12 and over have thus far declined full vaccination.

If you’re one of the unvaccinated, look in the mirror and ask yourself, “What am I still waiting for?”

Do yourself, and the rest of us, a favor.

Get vaccinated.