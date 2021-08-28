Newsom giving your tax dollars to other Californians as recall nears

(Sacramento, CA) — Governor Gavin Newsom is starting a new round of stimulus checks for low-income and middle-income Californians while in the middle of a fierce recall fight. The second round began Friday — while Californians are receiving recall ballots–and includes six hundred dollars to taxpayers making 75-thousand dollars or less who did not receive a first payment. In a news release, Newsom stated that two our of every three Californians are eligible for the Golden State Stimulus payments, which will provide 12 billion dollars in state tax rebates. He did not thank you, the taxpayer, for funding what some think is a clear recall stunt.