Patrick Mahomes and KC Chiefs look sharp in preseason win over Vikings

By Bransen Gibson
arrowheadaddict.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe K.C. Chiefs ended the preseason in style, topping the Minnesota Vikings 28-25 in their final game before the regular season. Despite the close final score, the game never felt that way, with the Chiefs blowing the Vikings out of the water early on. Kansas City scored on their first two possessions to open up a 14-3 lead after the first quarter on their way to a 21-3 lead at the half, with almost 300 yards of total offense in the first half alone.

