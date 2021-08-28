L&C to Close Areas of Main Complex Aug. 30

GODFREY – The U.S. Department of Labor has awarded Lewis and Clark Community College $1,100,523 for its YouthBuild program as part of an initiative to help youth ages 16-24 train for employment in construction and other in-demand industries. “This is huge for us and the continued success of our wonderful YouthBuild program,” said L&C Adult Education Outreach Coordinator Jill Dupy. “This funding will not only make a tremendous impact on the lives of our students on the Continue Reading