Godfrey, IL

L&C to Close Areas of Main Complex Aug. 30

RiverBender.com
 8 days ago
GODFREY – Lewis and Clark Community College announced Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2021 that it will be closing areas of its historic Main Complex on the Godfrey Campus to address safety concerns, resulting mainly from the building’s natural aging process and limited use throughout the COVID-19 Pandemic. “As our campus re-opened following nearly eighteen months of virtual and hybrid learning and, we welcomed team members and students back in to physical spaces and discovered numerous Continue Reading

