One of the most talked-about names in recent days has been Gus Edwards of the Baltimore Ravens. The reason for this is that J.K. Dobbins, the second-year back and would-be breakout candidate at the running back position for the Ravens, is out for the year after suffering a torn ACL in Baltimore's final preseason game. The injury is unfortunate because Dobbins was poised to have a big year as Baltimore's featured back. That distinction will now fall upon Edwards. Even though Edwards figures to see a substantial projected increase in workload, it seems many fantasy managers are avoiding drafting Edwards too early in recent drafts, particularly in PPR formats. Here is why I believe that is a mistake.