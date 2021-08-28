Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Swimming & Surfing

Reviewing Our “8 Swimming Storylines To Watch At The Tokyo Olympic Games”

By Matthew Harder
swimswam.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs is so often true, all of the biggest stories going into the Olympic Games don’t wind up being the biggest stories coming out of the Olympics. Ahmed Hafnaoui of Tunisia, winner of the men’s 400 free, wasn’t on anybody’s radar going into the meet. Alaskan Lydia Jacoby was not the American who was expected to win the 100 breast.

swimswam.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kaylee Mckeown
Person
Emma Mckeon
Person
Michael Phelps
Person
Anton Chupkov
Person
Katie Ledecky
Person
Daiya Seto
Person
Caeleb Dressel
Person
Cate Campbell
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Olympics#Swimming#Tokyo#Gold Medals#Alaskan#Australian#Us Olympian#Americans#Hungarian#The World Record
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Tokyo, JP
NewsBreak
Tokyo Olympics
NewsBreak
Sports
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Swimming & Surfing
Related
Swimming & Surfingswimswam.com

Dean, Prigoda Out for ISL Regular Season; Chalmers and McKeon Late Arrivals

Emma McKeon, one of the stars of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, will be a late regular season arrival to Season 3 of the ISL. Archive photo via Jack Spitser/Spitser Photography. London Roar general manager Rob Woodhouse said on the London Roar Podcast this week that he expects two of his Australian stars, Emma McKeon and Kyle Chalmers, to join the team for Week 3 of the 2021 International Swimming League Season.
Swimming & SurfingSwimInfo

ISL Match 4, Day 1: Cali Condors Re-Take Lead Over LA Current in Medley Relays; Kelsi Dahlia Lowers ISL Record

ISL Match 4, Day 1: Cali Condors Re-Take Lead Over LA Current in Medley Relays; Kelsi Dahlia Lowers ISL Record. The fourth match of the International Swimming League (ISL) season began Saturday in Naples, Italy, with the Cali Condors, LA Current, DC Trident and Aqua Centurions all in action for their second appearance of the season. Several swimmers, including U.S. Olympians Nic Fink and Olivia Smoliga, were making their season debuts after just arriving in Italy, and in the team competition, the Cali Condors started with three individual victories, looking even better than they did in the season-opening win in Match #2, but the LA Current turned on the gas over the second half of the meet and briefly took the lead prior to the 400 medley relays, only for Cali to reassert themselves with a women’s 1-3 finish and a men’s jackpot win to build a 22-point lead heading into day two.
Swimming & Surfingswimswam.com

Swim of the Week: Aurelie Rivard Crushes S10 400 Free World Record By 5 Seconds

Disclaimer: Swim of the Week is not meant to be a conclusive selection of the best overall swim of the week, but rather one Featured Swim to be explored in deeper detail. The Swim of the Week is an opportunity to take a closer look at the context of one of the many fast swims this week, perhaps a swim that slipped through the cracks as others grabbed the headlines, or a race we didn’t get to examine as closely in the flood of weekly meets.
Swimming & Surfingteamusa.org

The Team USA Guide To Para Swimming At The Tokyo Games

Robert Griswold competes in the men's 100-meter butterfly S8 at the Para Swimming World Championship Mexico City 2017 on Nov. 6, 2017 in Mexico City, Mexico. Mallory Weggemann will always remember the pool on the University of Minnesota campus not only as the place where she swam her first lap as a Para swimmer but also where she earned a spot on her third U.S. Paralympic Team.
Combat Sportsolympics.com

What we learned: Karate highlights from the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games

Karate’s Olympic debut at the Tokyo 2020 Games was spectacular. Feryal Abdelaziz stunned the world to become the first Egyptian woman to win a gold medal at the Olympic Games, upsetting World No.1 Iryna Zaretska of Azerbaijan. However, it was a mixed bag for the Spanish kata masters. Sandra Sanchez...
Swimming & SurfingInternational Business Times

Youngest Paralympian Swims For Change In Tokyo

The youngest Paralympian in Tokyo took to the pool on Thursday looking to change attitudes to disability, as powerlifting and equestrian events kicked off on the second day of competition. In a reminder of the continuing risks posed by the pandemic, organisers said another two athletes had tested positive for...
New Rochelle, NYiona.edu

Iona College Alumna Works Tokyo Olympic Games with NBC Sports

Applying lessons learned at Iona College to the world’s stage in Tokyo, Japan, Mary Omatiga ’19MA recently returned from the 2020 Summer Olympic Games, where she worked as an Olympic researcher with NBC Sports. “I got to experience a lot in Tokyo, but I think the highlight of my trip...
SportsTelegraph

Who are the 10 athletes to watch at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games?

ParalympicsGB will have the highest ever percentage of female athletes competing at a Summer Games and a number of them are genuine medal contenders. But there are many other athletes worthy of your attention in Tokyo and Telegraph Sport has the lowdown on the ones to look out for. Amy...

Comments / 0

Community Policy