It looks like we’re doomed to keep waiting for the first deliveries of the BMW iX to kick off. While the car has been unveiled a while back, BMW surely is taking its time before it lets anyone drive it or even buy it. So what’s an EV enthusiast to do then? Nothing but wait and watch all sorts of videos of it online. Luckily, the German car maker is at least offering several such clips, showcasing some of the unique features the car comes with.