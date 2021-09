FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - The Fort Wayne TinCaps and Dayton Dragons (Cincinnati Reds affiliate) split a doubleheader on Friday night at Parkview Field. The TinCaps (48-52) won the front half, 4-2, and the Dragons (52-48) took the nightcap, 6-4. After a scoreless first inning on Thursday night, the TinCaps and Dragons entered a rain delay for just over an hour before eventually postponing the remainder of the game to Friday.