Presidential Election

Watch Live: March on for Voting Rights rally in Washington, D.C.

By Allison Elyse Gualtieri
CBS News
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSome 58 years after the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. gave his "I Have a Dream" speech at the first March on Washington, his son, Martin Luther King III, and other activists and advocates will participate in the March on for Voting Rights in the nation's capital on Saturday. The subsequent rally in D.C. and other cities across the U.S. will call on the federal government to protect and expand voting rights.

www.cbsnews.com

Washington, DCHoya

Georgetown Students Join National Call for Voting Rights, DC Statehood

Georgetown University students joined thousands of people protesting in favor of national voting rights and Washington, D.C. statehood during a march to the National Mall on Aug. 28. Students and organizations including Georgetown’s chapter of Students for D.C. Statehood called for the passage of several bills related to suffrage at...
Advocacypoliticsny.com

Bowman speaks at voting and civil rights rally in D.C.

U.S. Rep. Jamaal Bowman on Saturday spoke at the Make Good Trouble Rally for voting, civil and social rights at the Lincoln Memorial in Washington D.C. The rally, which was held on the 58th anniversary of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s, “I Have A Dream” speech and the March on Washington for Jobs and Freedom, was one of dozens held across the country to call for protections for voting and civil rights, and an end to the racist and anti-democratic suppression of Black voters across the country. An estimated 75.000 people attended the events in D.C.
Presidential Electionnorthwestgeorgianews.com

5 things to know about the voting rights bill named for John Lewis

WASHINGTON — A Democratic measure to restore key provisions of the Voting Rights Act is fueling an intense advocacy push, including high-profile marches over the weekend in many cities. Some of the bill’s provisions remain little understood, however. House Democrats last week passed the bill named to honor the late...
Presidential ElectionEssence

Thousands Join Voting Rights Marches, Rallies in DC and Nationwide

WASHINGTON, D.C. –Thousands of people marched and rallied peacefully in the nation’s capital and cities nationwide to demand swift federal action around voting rights. A series of events on Saturday, August 28, coincided with the 58th anniversary of the historic “March on Washington for Jobs and Freedom” in 1963. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. delivered the now famous “I Have A Dream” speech before more than 200,000 attendees. That day, John Lewis was the youngest speaker.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
93.1 WZAK

Strom Thurmond Filibustered Voting Rights. 64 Years Later, Advocates Want Senate Action

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE. Sixty-four years ago, on the evening of Aug. 28, Sen. Strom Thurmond launched into the longest filibuster by an individual in the Senate’s history. Central to the racist history of the filibuster, Thurmond’s 24-hour filibuster failed to stop the new law but laid a foundation for challenging progress in the Senate.
Georgia StatePosted by
Praise 94.5 Cleveland

March On For Voting Rights: Activists Fight Voter Suppression In Georgia With Rally And Concert Featuring Ludacris And More

Ever since ex-President Donald Trump lost his bid for reelection and famously Republican states like Georgia up and turned blue, we have seen a blatant effort by Republicans to suppress the vote and disenfranchise people—and especially Black people and people of color—who wish to take part in our electoral process. We saw it when Trump decided he just couldn’t take an L so he embarked on a mission to spread “stop the steal” propaganda claiming, with zero evidence, that the 2020 election was stolen from him.
Sacramento, CAdavisvanguard.org

A SISTER MARCH TO THE NATIONAL “MARCH ON VOTING RIGHTS”

On August 28, Americans Will March Across the United States including in Sacramento to Demand an End to Voter Disenfranchisement Laws Sweeping the Nation. SACRAMENTO—On Saturday, August 28, Americans who believe in the power of democracy and free elections will embark on a historic “March On for Voting Rights” to demand that legislatures across the country end their push for restrictive voting laws and that Congress pass the For the People Act and the John Lewis Voting Rights Restoration Act, which will ensure free, fair access to the ballot for every American voter. Marches are being held nationwide.
Congress & CourtsCBS News

House passes John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act on party lines

The John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act passed the House on Tuesday, with the 219-212 vote going along party lines. The bill, named after the late Georgia representative, would restore a provision of the 1965 Voting Rights Act that was gutted by the Supreme Court. It would require certain jurisdictions with a history of racial discrimination in voting to receive approval, known as preclearance, from the Justice Department before making changes to their voting rules.
Washington Statewashingtoninformer.com

D.C. Leaders Want Statehood on March on for Washington Agenda

While the March on Washington taking place on Aug. 28 will focus on informing Americans about voter suppression measures throughout the country, District leaders and activists don’t want it to be forgotten that residents of the nation’s capital are also disenfranchised. “We definitely want D.C. statehood to be a part...
Washington StateEssence

With Voting Rights on the Brink, Activists Set to March on Washington and Throughout the Country This Saturday

Celebrating the anniversary of the 1963 March on Washington, civil rights activists are marching all over the country for justice this weekend. A series of marches and rallies centered around voting rights are slated in the nation’s capital and cities nationwide this weekend. The events on Saturday, August 28 will fall on the 58th anniversary of the historic “March On Washington for Jobs and Freedom” held in 1963.
Presidential ElectionNPR

The House Has Passed A Bill To Restore The Voting Rights Act

House lawmakers approved new legislation aimed at protecting the right to vote on Tuesday, amid a wave of restrictive new elections laws from Republican-controlled state legislatures. The bill is named for the Georgia congressman and civil rights leader John Lewis, who died last year. "Old battles have become new again,"...

