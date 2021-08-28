Watch Live: March on for Voting Rights rally in Washington, D.C.

Ever since ex-President Donald Trump lost his bid for reelection and famously Republican states like Georgia up and turned blue, we have seen a blatant effort by Republicans to suppress the vote and disenfranchise people—and especially Black people and people of color—who wish to take part in our electoral process. We saw it when Trump decided he just couldn’t take an L so he embarked on a mission to spread “stop the steal” propaganda claiming, with zero evidence, that the 2020 election was stolen from him.