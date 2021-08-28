New Castle Man Arrested on Drug Charges by Wilmington Police
WILMINGTON, DE — Wilmington Police have arrested a New Castle man on drug charges. On August 19 at approximately 12:29 p.m. members of the Drug, Organized Crime, and Vice Division conducted a vehicle stop in the 1000 block of Delaware Avenue. Police made contact with 31-year-old Keith Brandon and following an investigation, recovered 15.4 grams of cocaine, 34.1 grams of marijuana, .119 grams of Fentanyl, drug paraphernalia, and $2,376 in currency. Brandon was taken into custody without incident.www.mychesco.com
