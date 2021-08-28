What if anything can I do if my abusive boyfriend is threatening to have the sheriff remove me from our home?

Well he's verbally mentally and at times physically abusive. But when I don't do as he says it I say spending he doesn't agree with or I don't agree with him. He threatens to have me thrown out. He already done it once at the beginning of the year. He's accusing me of taking a sim card out of some phone I didn't even know he had. He started yelling and pushing me. I had to walk out before it escalated. He also has a teenage son that curses and yells at me. I literally live my life wondering if today will be the day that the sheriff's will be waiting for me. It's affecting my job I've even gotten into as car accident as a result of his abusive behavior.