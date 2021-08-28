Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Relationship Advice

What if anything can I do if my abusive boyfriend is threatening to have the sheriff remove me from our home?

By Asked in Bloomington, CA
avvo.com
 8 days ago

Well he's verbally mentally and at times physically abusive. But when I don't do as he says it I say spending he doesn't agree with or I don't agree with him. He threatens to have me thrown out. He already done it once at the beginning of the year. He's accusing me of taking a sim card out of some phone I didn't even know he had. He started yelling and pushing me. I had to walk out before it escalated. He also has a teenage son that curses and yells at me. I literally live my life wondering if today will be the day that the sheriff's will be waiting for me. It's affecting my job I've even gotten into as car accident as a result of his abusive behavior.

avvo.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Relationship Advice
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
Related
RelationshipsPosted by
Lawrence Post

Boyfriend shot his girlfriend 8 times in the stomach because ‘he thought the girl was pregnant’

According to the court documents, the 24-year-old defendant has been sentenced to life imprisonment for shooting his 21-year-old girlfriend. Prosecutors say he shot her eight times in the stomach, leaving her for dead months after she texted him the results of an inconclusive pregnancy test. The 24-year-old man by pleading down from capital to first-degree murder, 24-year-old avoided a possible death sentence on Friday. Prosecutors say he will be eligible for conditional release when he turns 65.
AccidentsInternational Business Times

2-Year-Old Girl Accidentally Crashes Car Into 10-Month-Old Baby After Letting Handbrake Off; Infant Dies

A 2-year-old girl in Russia accidentally killed a 10-month-old baby while playing inside a car, local media reported Monday. The incident took place Sunday in the village of Chertovitsy in the region of Voronezh Oblast. The girl was listening to music and playing in her parents' car when she mistakenly let the handbrake off. The vehicle reportedly rolled forward and hit an infant sitting on the side of the river with his father.
Public SafetyPosted by
The Independent

Abusive husband guilty of murdering estranged wife by pouring petrol on her and burning down house

An abusive husband who killed his estranged wife in a house fire has been found guilty of her murder.Damion Simmons, 45, doused Denise Keane-Simmons, 36, in petrol and set fire to her home in Harlesden, northwest London, in April last year.The pair had been married since 2019 but their relationship broke down and Simmons began a campaign of abuse and torment against his former partner in the months leading up to her death.A jury at the Old Bailey heard how in the hours before her death, Simmons posted a naked picture of Ms Keane-Simmons on Instagram.She reported the image to...
Lehigh Acres, FLWINKNEWS.com

2 young kids die in crash; woman arrested for letting teen daughter drive

A second child has died after a crash that saw their unlicensed older sibling behind the wheel. WINK News first told you about this crash on Saturday night. Now, the mother of those children could face charges since she made her 14-year-old unlicensed daughter drive her van. The woman who was arrested was intoxicated when she asked her daughter to drive.
Accidentsdistrictchronicles.com

14 Year Old Hero Saves his Friend at the cost of his life

14-year-old logan Folger will be remembered as a hero after he gave his life to save a friend this month. The youngster noticed that one of his friends was sinking in the water. He rushed in to help without a second thought. The canal at Staveley has been known for...
SocietyPosted by
The Independent

British transgender couple say a nurse did not let them see their newborn baby

A transgender couple who went into hospital to visit their newborn baby said a nurse did not let them see their daughter because they were “not the legal parents”.Jake and Hannah Graf, from south London, said that they were both “nearly in tears” in the hospital car park after the nurse said that they would not be allowed to meet the baby girl.Millie was born just an hour prior to Mr and Ms Graf arriving at the hospital in Belfast in April 2020, in the early months of the Covid pandemic.A surrogate is the legal parent in the UK unless...
Public SafetyInternational Business Times

Baby Girl Chokes To Death On Reflux Milk After Mother Forgets Her In Car

A four-month-old girl choked to death after her mother forgot her inside a car in a parking lot. The baby's body was discovered hours later. The incident happened in the parking lot of Prince Faisal Hospital in the Rusaifa area of Jordan on Sunday, Gulf Today reported. An autopsy conducted on the baby revealed that the infant reflux of milk led her to choke to death.
AccidentsPosted by
Lawrence Post

Heartbroken mother loses her baby boy 9 days after his father dies in four-vehicle collision

While grieving the death of her child’s father, a mother finds her heartache doubled after losing her son just nine days later. The woman, Trudie, paid tribute to her “loving and energetic” toddler named Joshua. The two-year-old boy succumbed to the injuries that he suffered from the very same crash that killed his father, Andy. According to details provided by the authorities, the accident took place while Andy was driving his blue Ford Fiesta. The accident involved a four-vehicle collision, and the impact killed Andy on the spot. Meanwhile, Joshua was also in the car and suffered serious injuries from the collision.
Relationship Advicegoodmenproject.com

I Love My Kids But I Can’t Stand My Wife

Imagine. Your marriage is on the rocks. You experience your wife as a bully or maybe she’s withdrawn and unwilling to work on your marriage. She puts you at the bottom of her list. Or maybe she’s sexually closed. You’ve hit rock bottom. You can’t go on like this. Think...
Societycentralrecorder.com

Without asking who she was, a beggar rescued a drowning girl – Know the Story

A poor man saved a young woman not knowing who her father was, and everything in his starving little village changed when he discovered the surprising truth. Luca was a fishing man, but he only had a small boat that his father gave him. Most of the men in his tiny island village worked as fishermen as well, but they weren’t doing so well lately.

Comments / 0

Community Policy