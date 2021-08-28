Cancel
NJ Firefighter Dies Due to Medical Emergency at Scene of Tractor Trailer Accident

FireEngineering.com
Cover picture for the articleA firefighter who was responding to a tractor-trailer overturned on the New Jersey Turnpike has died. Middlesex County Firefighters Association, Local 3451, posted to Facebook, “It is with deepest regret and sorrow that the Middlesex County Hazmat Unit reports the line-of-duty death of Lieutenant Donald J. Trout earlier this morning while responding to a call for service. Lieutenant Trout was with the Unit since 2002 and previously served as the Supervisor for “A” Shift. Recently, Lieutenant Trout was named as the Unit’s Training Officer. Lieutenant Trout was a member of IAFF Local 3451- Middlesex County Firefighter’s Association. He held several positions within the Local including a term as President. Information regarding the arrangements will be forwarded as it becomes available.”

