NJ Firefighter Dies Due to Medical Emergency at Scene of Tractor Trailer Accident

On Sunday Deputy Lewis and Sgt. Montoya of the Anderson County Sheriff's Office were dispatched to a medical emergency at 322 ACR 1812 in Slocum. Deputies made contact with the property owner, a 65-year-old male, and Slocum Volunteer Fire Department units on scene. The owner stated he and his wife (60), were attempting to disengage a tractor blade from their tractor. During the process, the tractor jumped a gear and moved backward, knocking the female down. The rear tractor tire ran her over. She appeared to have suffered compression injuries to her upper torso and a laceration to her chin. She was transported to Tyler, by helicopter, for medical attention. No foul play is suspected at this time and she is reported to not be in imminent danger of death.