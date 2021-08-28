Our Opinion: We don’t need to be here

Editor, Register-Mail: Mass insanity has fallen upon America! There are lies, disinformation, wacky conspiracy theories, malicious misinformation meant to influence and control the populace, by the very people who are pulling the levers of power and are pocketing millions of dollars by corrupt ways and means. This is partly why a third of our fellow countryfolk believe a plethora of anti-government, wacky QAnon stories about rings of cannibalistic pedophiles in government, with serpentine DNA, reptilian overlords, that COVID-19 vaccines are inserting bio-med chips in us against our knowledge, that Donald Trump will be retaking the presidency soon, when 2020 election is overturned. Those are lies that help fuel domestic terrorists! Domestic-terrorism alerts have gone out periodically from Homeland Security. People who charged the Capitol on Jan. 6, are the types of misguided people who believe these wild, alternate-reality scenarios. TV commentators have given voice to the idea that vaccine information has been very misleading, as if to excuse the masses of any responsibility to learn, but it is our own individual responsibility to seek out truth; we CHOOSE what news sources we ingest, if any. Ignorance is a lack of knowledge, stupidity is a rejection of knowledge. For your own sakes, STOP following propaganda/entertainment "news sources!" Anti-vaxxers have always been with us, some folks are vaccine hesitant; they say they need to learn more about the vaccines, but what are they doing to actualize that search?