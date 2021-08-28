Empty Gas Tank Leads to Arrest in Ontario County
A Rochester man ran out of gas on Friday morning in the town of Victor, ultimately leading to his arrest. James Haines Junior was arrested by the Ontario County Sheriff’s department Friday after deputies found he had ran out gas on State Route 96. During their investigation, deputies found Haines was operation the vehicle without a license. He was also found to be driving the non-inspected vehicle while impaired by drugs and without insurance, adding to the charges.www.fingerlakesdailynews.com
