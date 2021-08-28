Tesla Model 3 unplugged by “concerned resident” over fears of battery “blow up”

Love him or hate him, Elon Musk deserves credit as a pioneer of battery electric vehicles. His wild claims may have often proven farcical, his timelines more than a little erratic, and Tesla's build quality definitely suspect at times, but Tesla has thrust the EV into the mainstream unlike any other brand in the world. Still, the biggest problem facing global EV adoption is price. Running costs may be low, but purchase prices aren't, which is why Tesla is working towards a $25k model that will make EVs more accessible to the masses than its current cheapest offering - the Model 3.