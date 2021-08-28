Cancel
Mower County, MN

Jamey Helgeson: LIFE looking for help with Taste of Mower County

By Jamey Helgeson
Austin Daily Herald
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLIFE Mower County needs your support in our upcoming Taste of Mower County fundraiser, which will be held on Sunday, Oct. 17 ,at the Holiday Inn Austin Conference Center. This will be the 11th year that LIFE Mower County has held this wonderful fundraiser where people can enjoy unlimited tastings of signature items from the finest home and restaurant chefs in Mower County and the surrounding area. There will also be silent and live auctions, wine and craft beer tastings, doors, prizes, games, and a cash bar.

