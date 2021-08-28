Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Relationship Advice

Annie Lane: How do I make it right after cheating on my boyfriend?

By Daily Herald
Austin Daily Herald
 7 days ago

Dear Annie: My boyfriend and I have been together for six years now. Two years ago, I cheated on him, and he found out shortly after when he looked at my phone and saw that I was texting the other guy. At the time, I panicked and said that my best friend, “Deb,” had been using my phone. I then reached out to Deb and begged her to cover for me and lie if my boyfriend asked her about it. She did, and he bought the excuse. But a few weeks later, I confessed the truth to him, including the fact that Deb had covered up for me. We’ve been trying to work past this ever since. I feel awful about my infidelity. It has affected me in ways I never thought it would, just as I know it’s affected him very deeply, too. It worsened my depression and anxiety.

www.austindailyherald.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Relationship Advice
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Trouble Relationship
Related
Relationship AdviceSlate

For 28 Years, I’ve Asked My Husband for This One Small Thing

Care and Feeding is Slate’s parenting advice column. Have a question for Care and Feeding? Submit it here or post it in the Slate Parenting Facebook group. I have been married for 28 years to an easygoing guy. His family lives a good eight hours away. I am happy to have them come visit but have asked over and over again that they schedule their visits with us when we can make sure we have time to spend with them, but they always end up calling my husband and telling him when they are coming. We usually get only a few days or a week’s notice. My husband is a firefighter and owns his own business as well, so unless he’s able to plan ahead, I am stuck entertaining, cooking, and cleaning for them. I have asked my husband to talk to me before he agrees to these visits, but he makes me feel like I am being unreasonable or mean to want to have a better plan in place. I’m just frustrated and don’t know how to get him to stand up for me for once and ask them to stay in a hotel unless they plan their visits for when he is also available. Am I asking too much? Also, some of the family members are extremely rude, sexist, and racially insensitive while at our house to the point where my college-age daughter, who still lives with us, won’t stay at home if they come. How can I get my husband to understand that he needs to set some boundaries and parameters of guest behavior with them?
Relationship AdviceSlate

Help! My Friend Made Me a Godparent, Then Reneged When I Refused to Be a Nanny for Free.

Dear Prudence is Slate’s advice column. Submit questions here. (It’s anonymous!) When my cousin Betty’s son was born a year ago, she asked me to be his godmother. I was surprised by this for two reasons: 1) She and I weren’t and still aren’t particularly close, so I figured I’d be the last person she’d ask for something so big, and 2) She’s not especially religious from my knowledge. I agreed to it more out of ignorance than a real desire, which was a huge mistake. As it turned out, Betty didn’t really want a godparent as much as she did a free nanny, which was how she treated me in regards to her son. She’d either have me come over nearly every day to watch him when I wasn’t at work, or have me take him home so she could have some “downtime.” (She’s a housewife, by the way, AND has a maid, so it’s not as if she was overworked.)
Relationship Advicetelegraphherald.com

Ask Amy: 'Silent sister' to derail wedding?

Dear Amy: My extended family has a history of division, of people not speaking to one another for years. I am guilty of this, too. It’s a multi-generational pattern I’d like to end for the next generation. We are joyfully planning our daughter’s upcoming wedding. Unfortunately, there is one burr...
Relationship AdviceWashington Post

Carolyn Hax: What to do when you’re out of things to talk about with your spouse

Adapted from an online discussion. Dear Carolyn: What do you talk to your spouse about? I don’t mean “you” specifically, but it’s starting to feel like we’re running out of things to talk about. We’re pretty much down to news from the occasional check-in with friends and then, “What do you want to watch on Netflix tonight?” Once the kids go to bed, there’s not much left to talk about. The silences are starting to feel less companionable and more awkward, and I’m worried this is going to start straining our relationship.
Relationship Advicegoodmenproject.com

I Love My Kids But I Can’t Stand My Wife

Imagine. Your marriage is on the rocks. You experience your wife as a bully or maybe she’s withdrawn and unwilling to work on your marriage. She puts you at the bottom of her list. Or maybe she’s sexually closed. You’ve hit rock bottom. You can’t go on like this. Think...
Relationshipsthecut.com

‘My Brother Abused Me. How Do I Get Past It?’

I was emotionally abused by my brother in high school. He was aggressively homophobic, and whenever we were alone together he would berate me and tell me to stop seeking help from our parents about my issues with depression and anxiety. This intensified my preexisting depression and anxiety and depleted an already low self-worth. I just graduated college, and I still can’t let go of it.
Relationship Advicetelegraphherald.com

Ask Amy: Reconnected romance demands disconnection

Dear Amy: I have been dating an old high school romance for six years. We reconnected after his wife left him for another man and he had started dating other women, including me. I was his confidante for many months, and our friendship turned to commitment. He has insisted on...
RelationshipsSentinel & Enterprise

Dear Annie: Argument on the front burner

DEAR ANNIE: I would like your opinion on a recent incident that happened to me. I went to my son’s house to go out to dinner with him and his family to celebrate his birthday. When I arrived, the only person there was my granddaughter. My son was meeting us at the restaurant, and my daughter-in-law, “Jean,” had been called into work but intended to be back at the house shortly.
Relationship AdviceAntelope Valley Press

Argument comes to the front burner of their relationship

Editor’s note: Annie Lane is on vacation. This column originally appeared in 2017. Dear Annie: I would like your opinion on a recent incident that happened to me. I went to my son’s house to go out to dinner with him and his family to celebrate his birthday. When I arrived, the only person there was my granddaughter. My son was meeting us at the restaurant, and my daughter-in-law, “Jean,” had been called into work but intended to be back at the house shortly. She still hadn’t returned by the time my granddaughter and I had to head to the restaurant, and I noticed a pot of soup boiling on the stove. I thought Jean had forgotten to turn the burner off, so I turned it off.
Family RelationshipsAustin Daily Herald

Annie Lane: Stressed about mom’s finances

Dear Annie: Our family is like most families — dysfunctional. Our father worked two jobs most of his life to better himself for the good of his family. My mother was a spender, but my father controlled the money. When my father passed, my mother was finally free to live as she wanted.
High Point, NCMy Fox 8

How do you handle ‘I don’t like my teacher’?

HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — School is back in session, and inevitably some parents have already heard those dreaded words:. We have some advice for how to handle the delicate situation of conflicts with your child’s teacher on this week’s Mommy Matters.
Trouble RelationshipSlate

I Want to Make My Daughter Split Her Inheritance With Her Ex-Husband

Pay Dirt is Slate’s money advice column. Have a question? Send it to Athena and Elizabeth here. (It’s anonymous!) We have two daughters. One was married, but after two years of marriage, her husband had the rug pulled out from under him and found out she had been having an affair for seven months. We dearly loved our son-in-law—a person couldn’t have asked for a better human being. He was totally devastated, as we all were. This daughter and I have always butted heads—we are like oil and water. I can’t say or do anything right, and she truly just does not like me. I am seriously considering changing my will to the one daughter 50 percent, the daughter who doesn’t like me 25 percent, and ex-son-in-law 25 percent. What are your thoughts?

Comments / 0

Community Policy