Pullman, WA

Kathleen Marra Butts

Moscow-Pullman Daily News
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKathleen Marra Butts died peacefully Tuesday, Aug. 24, 2021, at Kimani’s Adult Family Home in Pullman at the age of 96. Mary Kathleen Headlee was born Dec. 26, 1924, in Aleppo, Pa., to Alvah John Washington Headlee and Mary Jones Headlee. She was soon joined by siblings Ruth and Linden, and later by Nancy and David. In 1927, the family moved to Morgantown, W.Va., so her father could complete his doctorate. Kathleen graduated from Morgantown High School in 1942. She attended West Virginia University, pledged to Alpha Phi Sorority, and received her Bachelor of Science degree in home economics in 1946. She earned her Master of Science in home economics education from Iowa State University in 1948.

