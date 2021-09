Cynthia Ann (Cyndi) (Proctor) West was born Aug. 7, 1968, in Moscow, to Wanda and lovingly adopted by Les and Bernice Proctor as their daughter on that same day. She graduated from Deary High School and took some classes at the University of Idaho. Cyndi worked as a CAN, at Winco bakery, at Cyrus O’Leary as a pie deliverer, at Pony Express and at the Sacajewea Motel until she became disabled.