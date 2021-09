Cartoon characters have been adored by the public. We have all watched cartoons on TV when we were young and some people watch even at an older age. In some cases they have been a source of inspiration. Even for the business sector. Can cartoons teach entrepreneurship lessons? Of course they can. It is a microcosm that passes messages that are not unnoticed. Some entrepreneurs have been inspired by cartoons in terms of their business, while others have been motivated by the character of some cartoons to make their dreams come true. Let’s look at some examples.