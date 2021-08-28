Cancel
Moscow, ID

Patsy M. Yenney

Moscow-Pullman Daily News
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePatsy M. Yenney, 89, of Deary, passed away Friday, Aug. 20, 2021, at Aspen Park in Moscow. She was surrounded by her loving family. She was born Dec. 3, 1931, in Boise to Donald and Ruth (Pollard) Turner. Pat’s father was a miner, which required the family to move quite a bit. Some of her fondest memories were of the times she and her brother Ben spent on her aunt and uncle’s ranch in Oregon, which was known as the Hole in the Ground. As a freshman and sophomore, she attended school in Jordan Valley, Ore. Every Sunday, she was flown by her brother Ben or cousin Jean from the ranch to Jordan Valley, where she would attend school for the week. She would return to the ranch by plane Friday evening. It surprised all of us to discover that Pat actually learned to fly at that time.

