Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Washington, IA

Washington Public Library Announces New Director

By Sam McIntosh
kciiradio.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Washington Public Library has found its new director. The library board of trustees has hired Cary Ann Siegfried to be the library director replacing Bryna Walker, who was in the position for about three years before taking the job as director for the Clear Lake Public Library. Originally from Washington, Siegfried has served as Director of Libraries at the Arlington Public Library in Arlington, Texas; Director of Libraries and Community Services for the City of Salinas, California, and is currently the Library Director for the City of Irving, Texas. Siegfried looks forward to returning to her hometown roots, and will begin her duties at the end of September.

www.kciiradio.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Washington State
City
Washington, CA
State
Texas State
City
Salinas, CA
City
Washington, IA
Local
Iowa Government
City
Arlington, IA
City
Clear Lake, IA
Local
California Government
Washington, IA
Government
Salinas, CA
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
EnvironmentPosted by
Reuters

Hurricane Ida toll rises with more nursing home deaths in Louisiana

Sept 4 (Reuters) - Hurricane Ida's death toll rose on Saturday, nearly a week after making landfall in Louisiana, with two more evacuated nursing home residents among the confirmed dead, authorities said. Northeastern states started the Labor Day holiday weekend digging through debris left by the deadly deluge that killed...
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Biden to visit all three sites of Sept. 11 attacks -White House

WASHINGTON, Sept 4 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden will visit all three sites of the Sept. 11, 2001, hijacking attacks next week to honor the nearly 3,000 people killed and mark the 20th anniversary of the most lethal terrorist assault on U.S. soil, the White House said. On Saturday,...
BusinessPosted by
CNN

Apple walks back plans for new child safety tools after privacy backlash

New York (CNN Business) — Apple made headlines — and not the good kind — last month when it announced a test of a new tool aimed at combating child exploitation. Critics quickly decried the feature's potential privacy implications, and now Apple is taking a long pit stop before moving forward with its plans.

Comments / 0

Community Policy