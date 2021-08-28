Washington Public Library Announces New Director

The Washington Public Library has found its new director. The library board of trustees has hired Cary Ann Siegfried to be the library director replacing Bryna Walker, who was in the position for about three years before taking the job as director for the Clear Lake Public Library. Originally from Washington, Siegfried has served as Director of Libraries at the Arlington Public Library in Arlington, Texas; Director of Libraries and Community Services for the City of Salinas, California, and is currently the Library Director for the City of Irving, Texas. Siegfried looks forward to returning to her hometown roots, and will begin her duties at the end of September.