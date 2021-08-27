TrioPolis Ensemble

Tuesday, September 21st, 2021, 7:30pm, Recital Hall. Ensemble TrioPolis merges the distinct temperament, stylistic influences, creative spirit, and artistic vision of three cosmopolitan musicians based in North Texas: German violinist Felix Olschofka, American clarinetist Kimberly Cole Luevano, and Greek American pianist Anatolia Ioannides. TrioPolis was born following a series of successful collaborations in the dynamic College of Music at the University of North Texas in Denton. As our friendship and artistic kinship grew, so did our desire to form an ensemble. Meeting regularly at a local coffee house, we shared our vision, ideas, goals and aspirations, and most of all, our passion for chamber music.