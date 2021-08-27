Cancel
Durant, OK

Michael Kelly, baritone

 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith nearly two decades of experience as a performer and educator, American baritone Michael Kelly has led a versatile and multifaceted artistic career. In his performances, Michael has been praised as “expressive and dynamic” and “vocally splendid,” appearing with major international opera and orchestral companies in a wide-ranging repertoire of many styles and periods. He has performed at such illustrious venues as Carnegie Hall, Geffen Hall, Jazz at Lincoln Center, The Kennedy Center, Wigmore Hall, with New York City Opera, Opernhaus Zürich, Opera Columbus, Santa Fe Opera, Theatre du Châtelet and with symphony orchestras across the US. He appears on two commercially released recordings of world premiere works by David del Tredici and Mohammed Fairouz, and will be heard on multiple recordings set to be released later this year.

