Gomez, Clarence Paul

Clarence Paul (Pete) Gomez passed away on Aug. 12, 2021 surrounded by his immediate family. He was born in Lemoore, Calif. on Oct. 25, 1936 to Virginia and George Gomez. Siblings include sisters Georgiana (deceased), Nancy, and Clara, and brothers Donald (deceased), Jerry (deceased), and Dick. Clarence is survived by wife of 64 years, Barbara, daughters Beverley (Klamath Falls, Ore.), Linda (Philomath, Ore.), Caroline (Oregon City, Ore.), and son Paul (Ellettsville, Ind.). Grandchildren include Heather Manis Bowles, Christopher Gomez, Ashley Hansen, Derek Manis, Trevor Hansen and nine great-grandchildren. Clarence was a proud military veteran having served in the U. S. Air Force from 1953 until his retirement at Kingsley Field Air Force Base as a Master Sergeant in 1978. He was initially trained as an Air/Sea Rescue Swimmer before serving as an Aircraft Loadmaster on C-47's in England, and C-130's in Vietnam. He survived numerous combat resupply missions all over Vietnam and was proud to deliver much needed "bombs, bullets, band-aids, and beer" to the troops on the front lines. After his Vietnam service, Clarence transitioned to Supply/Logistics for the remainder of his Air Force career. After retirement from the Air Force, Clarence worked for defense contractors in Turkey and Saudi Arabia before returning to Klamath Falls to work for Oregon State Parks and manage Lumbermans hardware store. Clarence was a proud member of VFW Pelican Post 1383 and served as the Post Commander in 2008. Interment will be held in late October 2021 at Eagle Point National Cemetery in Eagle Point, Ore. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to local VFW Post 1383 in support of our military veterans at www.vfw1383.us .