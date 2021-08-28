Sweek, Walter Henry

Walter (Wally) Sweek died at home suddenly on Sat., Aug. 7. He was a devoted husband, father, brother, and friend. He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Gloria; children Bradley (Gillian), John (Bege), and Suzanne (Robert); grandchildren Elsa, Miles, Elliot, Seamus, and Jack; great-grandchild Wells; and many other beloved family members. Born the youngest of three (Bill, Jody) in Klamath Falls, Ore., to Homer James and Bessie Mae Sweek, he grew up hunting, fly fishing, and spending time with friends who stuck with him for life. Before graduating from Klamath Union High School, he met the love of his life, Gloria Maria Mahan. There was a stint in the US Marines, college (aided by the GI Bill and Gloria working), and University of Oregon Law School, where he graduated with honors. After a clerkship with Judge John F. Kilkenny and passing the Oregon State Bar, he was hired by Vergeer, Samuels, and Roehr in Portland, with the firm soon adding Sweek as a partner. Wally embarked on his 56-year legal career, excelling as a trial lawyer and eventually leading his firm to merge forming Cosgrave, Vergeer, Kester. Wally served as president of the Multnomah Bar Association and was later honored with their Professionalism Award. He was president of the Oregon Association of Defense Counsel and a fellow of the American College of Trial Lawyers. He worked tirelessly to mentor young lawyers and he loved the practice of law, retiring in 2019. Wally was an avid distance runner for most of his adult life, running the Boston and Seaside Marathons and many other distance races, but he mostly loved running with his Multnomah Athletic Club running group. He appreciated good food and wine. He was an avid reader and enjoyed talking about ideas with others. And he especially loved spending time with friends and his family. Wally was someone who would hear you out and be available for wise counsel or a kind word. Wally and Gloria were a team: They were great together, went on many travels and bicycle tours, and had many dear friends. They shared a wonderful home and are beloved in their neighborhood. Wally and Gloria loved their retired life together, taking their dog Charley to the park daily and walking in their neighborhood. Goodbye, Wally, you were loved by all who knew you and will be greatly missed. No service is planned at this time. Remembrances can be made to the SMART Reading program (where Wally volunteered reading with children) at smartreading.org .